Zacks: Brokerages Expect QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. QCR posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%.

QCRH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of QCRH opened at $47.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.14. QCR has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QCR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,471,000 after purchasing an additional 33,580 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in QCR by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 703,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,836,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in QCR by 70.8% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 380,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 157,601 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in QCR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 321,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,746,000 after buying an additional 9,896 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in QCR by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 137,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

