Zacks: Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. The Timken reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.92 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.21 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Timken from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of The Timken from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 57,221 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.84, for a total transaction of $4,225,198.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,022,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,653 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $272,769.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,937,813.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,987 shares of company stock valued at $6,549,199. 11.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,300,000 after acquiring an additional 908,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Timken during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,173,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Timken by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 719,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after acquiring an additional 393,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,340,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $81.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.22. The Timken has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $87.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Timken’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

