Ultra (UOS) Trading Up 13.2% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $177.23 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,296.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $543.16 or 0.00916001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.84 or 0.00369054 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00052354 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002059 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00014669 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001348 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Ultra Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

