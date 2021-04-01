Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($1.08). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Shares of SPPI remained flat at $$3.26 during midday trading on Monday. 6,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.51.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 351,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 181,515 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 424.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 622,346 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

