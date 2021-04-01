Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.19. Southwestern Energy reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWN. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,016,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,321,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,005,000 after purchasing an additional 148,398 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,018,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,771,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,119,000 after purchasing an additional 462,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,720,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after buying an additional 730,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $4.72 on Monday. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

