Mirrored Netflix Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $232,617.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Mirrored Netflix token can now be purchased for approximately $533.65 or 0.00899963 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $32.90 million and $232,617.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00064919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00383486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006805 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.27 or 0.00809946 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00091114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00048110 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00029480 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,652 tokens. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

