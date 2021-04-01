521 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Markel by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Markel by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Markel by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Markel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. Truist upped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKL opened at $1,139.62 on Thursday. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $761.06 and a 1-year high of $1,169.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,117.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1,030.71.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

