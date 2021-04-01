Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 88.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC owned about 1.64% of Nano Dimension worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NNDM. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Nano Dimension during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nano Dimension in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NNDM opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.68.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 952.60% and a negative return on equity of 94.55%.

Nano Dimension Ltd. engages in the provision of intelligent machines for the fabrication of additively manufactured electronics. Its products and services include DragonFly Pro System, conductive and insulating inks for printed electronics, and optimized multi-material design of complex electronics. The company was founded by Amit Dror and Simon Anthony-Fried in 2012 and headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

