5,425 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after acquiring an additional 453,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after acquiring an additional 236,213 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after acquiring an additional 215,603 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,729,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $141.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.21. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.96 and a 12-month high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

