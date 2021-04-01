Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.62.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $93.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.39 and its 200-day moving average is $78.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

