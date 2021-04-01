Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cintas by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 5,116.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock opened at $341.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.27 and a 200-day moving average of $341.22. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

