Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $35.69 on Thursday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%.

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.39 per share, with a total value of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim bought 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.07 per share, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

