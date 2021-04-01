Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,575,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,457,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,372 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,193,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,968,000 after buying an additional 96,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,036,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,309,000 after purchasing an additional 28,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL stock opened at $81.66 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $84.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.