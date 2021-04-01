iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Russia ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 716.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Russia ETF by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Russia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ERUS opened at $39.46 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $41.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

