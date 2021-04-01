Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,925 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Electromed were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELMD. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Electromed by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Electromed by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electromed during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

ELMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electromed in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ELMD opened at $10.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.42. Electromed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $19.73.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. Electromed had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Electromed

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

