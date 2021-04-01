Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Buys New Stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,834,000 after acquiring an additional 917,160 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 658,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after acquiring an additional 597,172 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,897,000 after acquiring an additional 323,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 584,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,866,000 after acquiring an additional 322,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SPCE shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Galactic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,377,766.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock valued at $111,419,140. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPCE opened at $30.63 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $62.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 0.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

