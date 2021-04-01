Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,000 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in iCAD in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iCAD by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 30,715 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in iCAD by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the period. 44.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of iCAD from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $21.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. iCAD, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $528.76 million, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The business had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

