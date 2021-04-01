Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $30.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.00. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.68.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

