Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDE. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 960,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,134,000 after purchasing an additional 358,069 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,407,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 882.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 132,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 332,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 52,728 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $31.27.

