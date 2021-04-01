Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

