Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $274.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.91 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

