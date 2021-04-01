Financial Architects Inc Takes $220,000 Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $179.83 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $112.72 and a 52-week high of $181.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.10.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

