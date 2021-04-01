Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Purchased by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 179.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,005 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,110 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Range Resources by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,611,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after buying an additional 97,849 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Range Resources by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 289,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 68,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 463,873 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 172,786 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RRC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $598.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

