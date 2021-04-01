Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 22.3% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,349.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $173.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $96.07 and a 1-year high of $190.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

