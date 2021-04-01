Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,600 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 4,285.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PG&E from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.75.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $13.34.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 21.57% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

