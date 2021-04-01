Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.47, Fidelity Earnings reports. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 986.16% and a negative net margin of 382.11%.

Shares of TTNP opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $14.06. The company has a market cap of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

