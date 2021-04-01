Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Penumbra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other Penumbra news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total value of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,115 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,197 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PEN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

PEN stock opened at $270.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $274.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,002.15 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.23 and a 1-year high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.