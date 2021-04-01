Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $549,000 in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at $65,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cinemark by 36,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.22.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 12,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $299,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,128,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

