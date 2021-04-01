SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $546,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 34,648 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,179 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAL stock opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

