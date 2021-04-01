SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 79,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,848 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $690,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALSN. Vertical Research began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

