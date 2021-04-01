SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 996,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,547,000 after acquiring an additional 127,962 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,220,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $39.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.51. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $39.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

