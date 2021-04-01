SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Invests $517,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGN. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inogen by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Inogen from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Inogen news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $397,258.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,990.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 18,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $802,465.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,112.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,858 shares of company stock worth $5,924,474 in the last quarter. 4.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Inogen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.57 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -583.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.80.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Inogen had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inogen

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

