Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 13,107 The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $69.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.24. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLCE. Citigroup lowered shares of The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Children’s Place from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

