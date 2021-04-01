Twinbeech Capital LP Invests $765,000 in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $206,000.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -73.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.93.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

