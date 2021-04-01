Twinbeech Capital LP Has $688,000 Position in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK)

Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 140.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in The Michaels Companies were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 24.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 110,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Michaels Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIK shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Michaels Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $21.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37. The Michaels Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. The Michaels Companies had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Michaels Companies, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Michaels Companies Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

