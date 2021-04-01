Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 1,313 Shares of SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in SINA Co. (NASDAQ:SINA) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SINA were worth $9,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Athos Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in SINA by 3,198.9% in the 4th quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 2,324,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,287 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,743,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SINA by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,194,000 after purchasing an additional 579,397 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SINA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,160,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,230,000. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded SINA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $43.26 on Thursday. SINA Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $45.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

SINA Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

