EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 787 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,844,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,134,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,026 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Intel by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151,405 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,200,534 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,454,771,000 after purchasing an additional 897,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,005,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $64.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $263.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.54. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

