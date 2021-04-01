Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Increases By 60.0%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ENGlobal from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

In other ENGlobal news, Director Kevin M. Palma sold 9,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $50,938.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,172 shares in the company, valued at $258,385.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Gent sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 360,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $128.82 million, a PE ratio of 150.72 and a beta of 2.75. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

