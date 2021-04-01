EP Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 102 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $360.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $360.97 and a 200-day moving average of $340.51. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $200.00 and a 12-month high of $382.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

