EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,429,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,642 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,722,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,443 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $91.99 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $91.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its 200 day moving average is $86.01.

