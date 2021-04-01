Short Interest in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Expands By 62.6%

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a growth of 62.6% from the February 28th total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get DermTech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80. DermTech has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.99.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Analysts expect that DermTech will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $39,031.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,514 shares of company stock valued at $325,961 over the last 90 days. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in DermTech by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DermTech by 60.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.