OWNDATA Trading 16.2% Higher This Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 120.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. OWNDATA has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $91.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00067951 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003004 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000858 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Token Trading

