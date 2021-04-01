CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Short Interest Update

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,400 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 724,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 340,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $360,058,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 277,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 266.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,283,000 after purchasing an additional 127,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,379,000 after purchasing an additional 109,051 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $979.00 price objective (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $904.58.

CSGP stock opened at $821.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $520.17 and a twelve month high of $952.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $843.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $868.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.32 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

