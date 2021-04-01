MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Achieves Market Cap of $168.38 Million

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 41.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $15.71 or 0.00026506 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $168.38 million and $40,953.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.45 or 0.00383731 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.55 or 0.05349139 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,717,389 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

