Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 11,010 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 140.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Chemed worth $10,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

NYSE:CHE opened at $459.82 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $394.47 and a 1 year high of $560.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.71.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total transaction of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.