Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 14,610 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,606 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Credicorp worth $11,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 28.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 17.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.83.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $136.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.52. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $172.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

