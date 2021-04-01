Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.70 Million Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 414.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,892 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Enbridge by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Enbridge by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 314,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after buying an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $36.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.42 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

