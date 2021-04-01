Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report sales of $53.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full-year sales of $233.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $233.10 million to $235.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $279.38 million, with estimates ranging from $273.70 million to $286.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumo Logic.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on SUMO shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 217,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $4,284,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $117,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 531,113 shares of company stock worth $10,679,397 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

SUMO opened at $18.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.75. Sumo Logic has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumo Logic (SUMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.