Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 155,717 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,654,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 12,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

DHI opened at $89.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.20 and a 52 week high of $91.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

