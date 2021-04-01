IHT Wealth Management LLC Purchases 635 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,530,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 212.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,662,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,939,000 after buying an additional 2,489,132 shares during the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

HZNP stock opened at $92.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $27.39 and a 52-week high of $96.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.20 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Vikram Karnani sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $209,768.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,537.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 26,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $2,006,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,717 shares in the company, valued at $8,426,722.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,719 shares of company stock worth $24,296,071 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

